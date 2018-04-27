“Avengers: Infinity War” tops this weekend's releases

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* Avengers: Infinity War — This highly anticipated film unites virtually every hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a desperate battle to save the universe from their most powerful opponent, Thanos — played by Josh Brolin, Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch also star. Rated PG-13.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Disobedience — This tale of forbidden love stars Rachel Weisz as a woman returning to the Orthodox Jewish community that shunned her decades earlier for carrying on a lesbian relationship with a female friend — played by Rachel McAdams. Once back, their passions are reignited. Also starring Alessandro Nivola. Rated R.

