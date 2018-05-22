Bachelorette Becca Kufrin is engaged
ABC’s Good Morning America has confirmed that the reality TV star, who has wrapped production on her season of The Bachelorette, is engaged.
Of course, the details of the proposal — and the identity of her fiancé — are not yet available.
“I am engaged,” Kufrin said in an interview with PeopleTV. “It feels so good to say it, and you know, this time, I feel like it is going to stick.”
“It’s been a whirlwind,” she added. “It’s crazy, but it was so worth it.”
Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Kufrin, 28, on last season’s Bachelor. However, after production ended, Luyendyk Jr. had a change of heart, and broke up with Kufrin as cameras rolled.
The Bachelorette will premiere on Monday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. To read the full interview with Kufrin, pick up the latest issue of People magazine, on newsstands nationwide this Friday.
