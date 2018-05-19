Basketball great Bill Russell released from hospital

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — NBA legend Bill Russell was released from the hospital Saturday after an overnight stay, according to ESPN.

In a tweet, Russell expressed thanks for the support he received.

A representative for Russell told the website TMZ that his hospital stay was a result of dehydration. TMZ also reported Russell was taken to a hospital near his Seattle area home.

Russell is widely considered as one of the greatest players in NBA history. He won 11 NBA championships and was inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame in 1975.

