“Black Panther” lead Letitia Wright “intimidated” meeting Marvel “godfather” Robert Downey Jr.

Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — With the massive success of two Marvel films officially under her belt — Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War — Avengers newcomer Letitia Wright has definitely earned some major bragging rights.

For Wright, who plays Black Panther’s genius sister, Shuri, one of the most nerve-wracking moments for her was meeting Robert Downey Jr., who plays fellow genius Tony Stark, aka Iron Man.

“I was a little bit intimidated because you know he’s like the… Pretty much like the godfather of like Marvel,” Wright tells ABC Radio of meeting Downey. Thankfully, Wright says, their first meeting was “really, really cool,” and not as unnerving as she thought it would be.

“I thought he was going to hit me with some super intellectual questions I can’t really answer,” she explains. “But he just offered me a soda and some food. We had lunch together. So, that was great.”

Of course, like most fans, Wright is hoping Marvel has more in store for her character, especially considering Shuri’s the smartest person in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — a mantle, coincidentally, that had been Stark’s.



“I am interested to see that dynamic in the future of Shuri being able to teach some people a few things,” she says.



