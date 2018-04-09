Body found in Mississippi may be man who allegedly confessed on Facebook to killing mom, friend: Sheriff

Jasper County Sheriffs Department(VOSSBURG, Miss.) — A multi-state manhunt may have come to an end for a 23-year-old man who allegedly killed his mother and friend in Tennessee before fleeing and apparently detailing the alleged crimes in a disturbing Facebook post.

A body found in the Vossburg, Mississippi, area is believed to be suspect Casey James Lawhorn, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning.

Lawhorn allegedly shot and killed his mother, Vi Lawhorn, and a friend inside his mother’s home in East Ridge, Tennessee, early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The double killings sparked a massive manhunt for Lawhorn, whose car was found Sunday night on I-59 in Jasper County, Mississippi, according to the Jasper Count Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.