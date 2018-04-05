Body of missing CDC worker Timothy Cunningham found nearly 2 months after disappearance

CDC(ATLANTA) — A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employee has been found dead nearly two months after he mysteriously vanished, authorities said Thursday.

The body of Timothy Cunningham, 35, was found Tuesday night in the Chattahoochee River, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Additional information was not immediately available.

Cunningham, a commander in the Public Health Service who responded to public health emergencies including the Ebola virus and the Zika virus, disappeared on Feb. 12 after he said he was sick and left his Atlanta office.

All of his belongings, including his dog, were left at his home, according to police and ABC affiliate WSB.

“This is an extremely unusual set of circumstances,” Maj. Michael O’Connor of the Atlanta Police told reporters in February.

“The most unusual factor in this case is that every single belonging that we are aware of was located in the residence,” O’Connor said. “His keys, his cell phone, credit cards, debit cards, wallet, all his identification, passport — everything you can think of, we’ve been able to locate. None of those items are missing.”

In March, Cunningham’s sister, Tiara, told ABC News that her parents were “remaining positive and prayerful.”

“I have been trying my best to go through daily activities such as work without getting distracted,” she said. “But no one can really prepare you for seeing your face or your brother’s face on the news while at work.”

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

