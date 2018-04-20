Bond's Baby: Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz expecting first child together

Kevin Winter/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Rachel Weisz [pron. VICE] is expecting her first child with husband and James Bond star Daniel Craig.

The 48-year-old actress revealed the happy news in an interview with The New York Times.

“I’ll be showing soon,” she tells the publication. “Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.”

The couple has been married for seven years. Weisz already has an 11-year-old son, Henry, with her ex Darren Aronofsky. Craig has a 25-year-old daughter, Ella, with former partner Fiona Loudon.

Weisz’s new movie, Disobedience, premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival next week.

