Bond's Baby: Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz expecting first child together
(NEW YORK) — Rachel Weisz [pron. VICE] is expecting her first child with husband and James Bond star Daniel Craig.
The 48-year-old actress revealed the happy news in an interview with The New York Times.
“I’ll be showing soon,” she tells the publication. “Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.”
The couple has been married for seven years. Weisz already has an 11-year-old son, Henry, with her ex Darren Aronofsky. Craig has a 25-year-old daughter, Ella, with former partner Fiona Loudon.
Weisz’s new movie, Disobedience, premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival next week.
