British Airways staff flight with only Harrys, Meghans to celebrate royal wedding

British Airways(LONDON) — To honor Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, British Airways marked their wedding day with a tribute flight.

The airline celebrated the wedding by staffing Saturday’s Flight BA93 from London to Toronto with a crew made up entirely of Meghans and Harrys. The 10-person crew featured two Harrys, seven Megans and one Meghan.

Megan Horsley, a British Airways customer service manager who led the “Royal Crew,” had never flown with so many other Megans before.

“I’ve flown with another Megan once or twice before, but never seven — so we might have to all call each other by our surnames during this very special flight,” she said in a press release before the flight.

The airline said the flight to Toronto was selected because it’s the city where the relationship between Harry and Markle took off. Toronto is also the city where the couple made their first official public appearance.

“Harry and Meghan’s relationship started across the Atlantic, so it seemed fitting for all of us to take off to Toronto on their special day,” Horsley added in a press release.

The flight departed at 1:10 p.m., just an hour after the couple said “I do” at Windsor Castle, just 7 miles from Heathrow Airport.

At the airport, British Airways gave a special treat to any passenger named Harry, Meghan or Megan and their travel companions departing from Terminal 5. They were allowed to use the airline’s first-class lounge.

The airline also handed out lemon and elderflower Victoria sponge cake — the same flavor as Harry and Meghan’s wedding cake — to customers departing from Heathrow.

The airline also added extra champagne onto Flight BA93 to celebrate the wedding, and gave every passenger on board “a personal bottle of Castelnau Blanc de Blanc to enjoy alongside their individual celebratory wedding cake,” the airline said.

Passengers were able to watch the royal wedding on the flight. British Airways passengers on long-haul flights throughout the month of May can watch episodes of the Toronto-shot TV series Suits, starring Markle, and enjoy documentaries and podcasts about how Harry and Markle met and the history of Windsor Castle.

