Brother of Stoneman Douglas shooting suspect pleads no contest to trespassing at the school

ABCNews.com(PARKLAND, Fla.) — The brother of the accused mass shooter in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre pleaded no contest Thursday to trespassing on the Stoneman Douglas campus.

Zachary Cruz, 18, was arrested on March 19 for trespassing at the school where his brother, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, allegedly gunned down 17 people on Feb. 14.

As a part of the deal, Zachary Cruz can never return to Stoneman Douglas and must stay at least 1 mile away from the Parkland, Florida, campus.

He also cannot have contact with any of the shooting victims or their family members, and he can’t be on any school campus unless he is enrolled to attend.

Zachary Cruz was sentenced to time served and six months of probation. While on probation, he must wear an ankle bracelet and cannot have any weapons.

He also must schedule an appointment for therapy.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.