Carol Burnett gets a little help from Lisa Kudrow, Julie Bowen, Taraji P. Henson and more in new Netflix series

Tyler Golden for Netflix(HOLLYWOOD) — Comedy legend Carol Burnett returns — along with a bunch of celebrity pals — on May 4 with the Netflix series A Little Help with Carol Burnett.

All 12 half-hour episodes of the new series will be released simultaneously. Burnett, who obviously has never heard the old showbiz adage “Never work with animals or children,” will be joined in each episode by a bunch of kids aged five to nine years old. The kids will serve as “experts” who’ll give their opinions on various dilemmas and problems presented to them by adults.

Each episode will feature a celebrity who’ll bring their own issue to the table for the kids to comment on — in front of a live audience. Among the guest stars: Julie Bowen, Candace Cameron Bure, Mark Cuban, Billy Eichner, Taraji P. Henson, Derek Hough, DJ Khaled, Lisa Kudrow, Brittany Snow, Wanda Sykes, and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

While Burnett has appeared steadily on TV for decades, the Netflix show marks her first actual series for the small screen since 1991’s revival of The Carol Burnett Show.

