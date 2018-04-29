Cat loose for a week in JFK Airport finally caught, reunited with owner

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Pepper’s very own personal recreation of “The Terminal” is over.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced that after a week of fleeting sightings, close calls and mice-free baggage areas, the cat loosed upon John F. Kennedy International Airport last weekend has been caught and will be reunited with her owner.

Pepper, the cat, slipped free from her owner on April 20 when they were checking in for a flight to China. Pepper’s owner failed to recapture her, and eventually had to catch their flight without her.

The Port Authority was on the case for the last week, though, with occasional updates about the cat.

Pepper was spotted in the rafters of Terminal 4 on Friday and officers said she “appears healthy” and updated that they were providing the cat with its own food in an attempt to capture it.

Port Authority police officer Kameel Juman made the rescue on Saturday and reunited Pepper with her owner’s friend, Nuan Lang. Pepper’s owner is still in China for now.

The 4-year-old tabby was placed — securely — in a crate and Lang is looking after Pepper until her owner returns.

