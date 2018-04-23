Chris Evans is done with Captain America after “Avengers 4” — or is he?

Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — Chris Evans has stated repeatedly that he’s hanging up Captain America’s shield for good after Avengers 4 reshoots this summer. However, on Good Morning America Monday morning, he seemed to leave some wiggle room.

“A lot of our contracts are through,” Evans said. “Myself, [Robert] Downey [Jr.], [Chris] Hemsworth, we all kind of started roughly at the same time, and I think we all, through Avengers 4, kinda kind of all wrap it up. So at this point, I don’t know what’s next, by of 2019, that’s it!”

“We hope that’s not it, we hope there’s more,” Michael Strahan said — to which Evans responded, “Well, we’ll see!” Granted, that response could be a sly bit of misdirection as to his character’s fate, but it’s likely to get the geek-o-sphere buzzing.

Captain America’s appearance in Infinity War seems to point in the direction that he’s given up the Cap mantle. Trailers for Infinity War show he’s shed the clean-cut look: he’s bearded, wearing a uniform that’s had its central patriotic star torn off. And he also isn’t carrying his trademark red, white and blue shield. None of this, of course, means Evans is on his way out, or that he’s sticking around.

In the comics, both Cap’s pals Sam “The Falcon” Wilson and Bucky “The Winter Soldier” Barnes take up the role of Captain America at various times. Their real-life alter-egos, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, respectively, have more Marvel movies left on their contracts.

Avengers: Infinity War opens Friday from Marvel Studios, which is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.