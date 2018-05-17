Collision between NJ school bus, dump truck leaves 2 dead

WABC-TV(MOUNT OLIVE, N.J.) — At least two people were killed when a school bus full of fifth-graders collided with a dump truck and slammed off a New Jersey highway this morning, two law enforcement officials told ABC News.

Photos of the chaotic scene show the school bus on its side in the median of Route 80 near Mount Olive Township, which is about 50 miles west of New York City.

The students — fifth-graders at East Brook Middle School in Paramus, New Jersey — were on the way to a field trip with teachers and chaperones at the time of the collision, said Holly Tedesco, Paramus Council president and police commissioner.

The number of people injured was not clear but Morris County Prosecutor Fredric Knapp said those who are injured have been taken to local hospitals.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he is at the middle school.

“Our hearts are broken by today’s tragedy,” he tweeted.

Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum called the accident “horrific” in an interview with ABC New York station WABC-TV.

New Jersey state troopers used cadaver dogs to search for victims who may have been ejected, WABC-TV reported.

Multiple ambulances were on the scene and police said Route 80 was closed in both directions.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

