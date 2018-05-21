Commander in Stream: Barack and Michelle Obama turn producers in Netflix partnership

Joe Pugliese/Netflix(NEW YORK) — Barack Obama has gone from president to producer in a deal with Netflix that will have him and former first lady Michelle creating programming for Netflix.

Confirming news that first broke last March, the streaming giant announced the couple will produce “a diverse mix of content, including the potential for scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features” for Netflix’s 125 million member households.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” Obama said in a statement. “That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix — we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

“Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others,” Mrs. Obama adds. “Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership.”

The pair’s newly minted Higher Ground production company will shepherd the projects.

Calling the couple, “among the world’s most respected and highly-recognized public figures,” an “incredibly proud” Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said the Obamas “are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better.”

The former president appeared in January on David Letterman’s Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

