Deadpool crashes Stephen Colbert's late-night monologue, pokes fun at President Trump

Taking a break from fighting crime and saving the world, Deadpool tried to crush something else: a late-night monologue.

The superhero, played by Ryan Reynolds, crashed Stephen Colbert’s monologue during Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show to promote Deadpool 2, which premieres Friday.

Colbert starts by pointing out the number of superhero blockbusters that have already premiered this year, including Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther.

“At what point will audiences say, ‘Enough with the superheroes’?” he asks just as Deadpool enters the frame from behind Colbert, answering, “Is it Deadpool 2? I bet it’s Deadpool 2.”

After a quip about the show’s guest Jamie Foxx being from Back to the Future, Deadpool attempted to finish Colbert’s monologue and reads off the cue cards.

“The administration is still dealing with the fallout from Trump announcing that the U.S. will be pulling out of the Iran deal. It’s Trump’s biggest pulling out blunder since Eric,” he said with the character’s signature deadpan.

In another joke, he brought up the Trump scandal around alleged urinating prostitutes in Russia.

“President Trump spent the day on Twitter complaining about leaks inside the White House, because we all know Trump prefers his leaks in Russian hotel rooms,” he quipped.

At the end of the monologue, Deadpool appears to disintegrate a la Infinity War, and in a “bonus scene” at the very end of The Late Show, Colbert sweeps up Deadpool’s powdered remains and pours them into a drink.

Deadpool 2 drops into theaters Friday.

