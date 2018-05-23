Disney’s “Star Wars: Galaxy Edge” attraction gets launch date

Disney/Lucasfilm(ORLANDO) — It’s official: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the fully-immersive Star Wars-themed attraction, will open in the summer of 2019 at California’s Disneyland Resort, and late fall next year at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The attraction, the most extensive dive into George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away that Disney has ever built, promises to transport visitors to the Outer Rim planet of Batuu.

According to a press release, Galaxy Edge visitors will find themselves strolling through a, “remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge,” that has, “become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space.”

While Batuu may be new to us, it is clearly already familiar to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a stepping off point for epic adventures,” says the announcement.

