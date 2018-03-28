Donald Glover posts “Deadpool” script to prove he wasn't “too busy” for FX project

Marvel(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE CONTENT) A few days ago, fans of Emmy-winning Atlanta creator Donald Glover were surprised to learn he’s no longer be involved in writing Deadpool: The Animated Series for FX. Apparently, so was Glover.

The network cited Glover’s busy schedule as the reason, but on Twitter Wednesday, Glover fired back, posting a 14-page script to show he “wasn’t too busy to work on Deadpool.”

The script, clearly penned by Glover after the recent bad news, is written in Deadpool’s trademark profane, wise-cracking, pop-culture-reference-spouting style. Cheekily titled “Finale,” it puts the Marvel superhero in Africa, where he’s being paid — in Bitcoin, no less — to defend Sudan, the last male white rhino in existence.

Much of the episode has Deadpool literally walking alongside the rhino to protect it from poachers so it can mate to save its species. In the one-sided conversation, Deadpool references Castaway with Tom Hanks, learns that it was supposedly Jennifer Lawrence who bit Beyoncé — “Good, I hate her,” he says of J-Law — and wondering aloud why FX canceled his show.

“What? The Marvel stuff I said in it? All I said was Marvel was trying to sell toys to seven-year-old boys and 50-year-old pedophiles,” Glover has Deadpool saying. “Do you think they canceled the show…cause of racism?! All the writers were black. And the references were pretty black, too. I heard they went over the lunch budget ordering Jamaican food at least once a week.”

Marvel, like ABC News, is owned by Disney. As of Wednesday afternoon, neither company had commented publicly on the script, nor had FX.

