Elevator reads Dan Brown's 'Inferno' to subway commuters

iStock/Thinkstock(TORONTO) — A woman in Toronto was both confused and entertained on Wednesday when she came across an elevator at a subway station reading a novel.

The commuter, Michelle, recorded video of the talking elevator and tweeted about it, letting the Toronto Transit Commission know its elevator was “reading a novel or something.”

About seven minutes later, Michelle had received a tweet back from the TTC, which seemed to be just as confused and curious as Michelle.

With a little help from other Twitter users, the mystery was solved. It turned out Dan Brown’s “Inferno” was being fed over the intercom, which was accidentally left on.

Toronto Transit Commission Customer tweeting the situation was resolved after getting in touch with the lead demon in the area and discovering “a ghost was taking a break near an intercom speaker and left a switch flipped.”

