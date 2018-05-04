Evacuations ordered as Hawaii volcano erupts

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — At least 1,800 people were ordered to evacuate on Thursday because of an erupting volcano, a Hawaii County Civil Defense spokesperson told ABC News.

No injuries have been reported so far and no homes have been destroyed, but a subdivision road and some heavily forested private property have been damaged.

The Kilauea volcano began erupting around 4:45 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

