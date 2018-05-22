Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to meet with European lawmakers

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images(BRUSSELS) — Mark Zuckerberg was expected to be in Brussels today to answer some tough questions.

The Facebook founder is schedule to meet with members of the European Parliament about his company’s use of personal data, privacy limits and the social network’s potential influence on elections.

Antonio Tajani, president of the European Parliament, said on Twitter Monday the meeting would be live streamed.

Zuckerberg was grilled by American politicians last month over similar issues, as well as the company’s alleged role in the 2016 U.S. president election.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.