Falcons QB Matt Ryan to get $100 million guaranteed

Tom Pennington/Getty Images(ATLANTA) — Quarterback Matt Ryan has agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Atlanta Falcons. Sources tell ESPN that the deal will make Ryan the first NFL player to earn $30 million per year.

The deal includes $100 million guaranteed, according to sources.

Ryan was entering the final year of a five-year, $103.75 million extension he signed in July 2013.

Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins set the previous record for average annual salary ($28 million), followed by San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo ($27.5 million) and Detroit’s Matthew Stafford ($27 million).

