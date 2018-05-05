Famed writer Junot Diaz withdraws from festival amid sexual misconduct allegations

Ulf Andersen/Getty Images(SYDNEY) — Junot Diaz, famed author of The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, for which he won a Pulitzer Price, withdrew from The Sydney Writers’ Festival in Australia after writers came forward alleging sexual misconduct and misogyny.

Writer Zinzi Clemmons reportedly asked Diaz a question during a panel on Friday, alleging he behaved inappropriately towards her six years earlier. Diaz recently penned an autobiographical essay in The New Yorker, in which he publicly revealed that he was raped as an eight-year-old boy. Clemmons apparently asked Diaz why he had behaved toward her that way as she asked her question during the panel.

Hours later, she continued the discussion on Twitter, alleging Diaz invited her to speak at a workshop, but instead “used it as an opportunity to corner and forcibly kiss me.”

She added, “I’m far from the only one he’s done this [to], I refuse to be silent anymore… This happened and I have receipts.”

Fellow writers responded to Clemmons on Twitter, claiming they have experienced inappropriate and at times aggressive between from Diaz.

ABC News was unable to reach Clemmons for further comment Saturday.

In a statement provided through his literary agent Nicole Aragi to The New York Times, Diaz said he takes responsibility for his past conduct without addressing any specific allegations. Diaz nor Aragi have responded to ABC News’ requests for comment.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.