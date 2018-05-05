Fiat Chrysler readies for new Jeep Wrangler model

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) – The Jeep Wrangler is iconic for its rugged, outdoor image and historical ties to World War II. Fiat Chrysler will still produce the vehicle, but will no longer manufacture its Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Rubicon, which began in 2006.

Instead, as USA Today reports, the parent company of Jeep will turn its attention to a new Wrangler model.

The parent company is set to make the change after more than two million JK Unlimited Rubicon were sold. Production of the old Wrangler model lasted for 12 years.

The new Wrangler is advertised as being more fuel efficient and will include a backup camera and hood vents.

