Fingerprint in Play-Doh leads police to suspect

ABCNews.com(LEICESTER, Mass.) — Police in Massachusetts have arrested a suspect after he left behind at the crime scene Play-Doh that contained his fingerprints.

The suspect was wanted in at least two other states and “is currently residing at the Worcester County House of Correction,” the Leicester Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

The suspect, accused of shoplifting, used the Play-Doh to thwart an anti-theft device commonly used by retail stores to safeguard electronics.

The LPD has filed charges against the suspect, Dennis Jackson, 55, who is expected to be arraigned in the near future.

It’s unclear whether Jackson has retained an attorney.

