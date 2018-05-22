Flooding hits from North Carolina to Florida to New Mexico, more rain headed to Southeast

ABCNews.com(NEW YORK) — Flooding has hit from North Carolina to Florida to New Mexico as the Southeast braces for more rain later this week.

Up to 4 inches of rain has fallen near Raleigh, North Carolina, causing flash flooding, stalling cars and prompting water rescues.

Four more inches of rain brought flooding to some southern Florida neighbors, and some areas have seen more than a foot of rain in the past nine days.

Also, flash flooding prompted water rescues in New Mexico, where at least one person has died.

This unsettled pattern will continue around the country with more flash flooding possible in spots.

The biggest threat for flooding will be in the Southeast over the next several days, as tropical moisture continues to stream into the region.

A disturbance in the northern Caribbean might develop into a tropical or subtropical cyclone over the next several days but, whether it develops or not, more heavy rain is forecast for the Southeast this week.

Some areas could see more than 6 inches of rain today through Saturday.

