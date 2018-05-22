Former “American Idol” contestants come together for “Where Are We Now” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — If you ever wondered what happened to William Hung, Sanjaya Malakar and a number of other onetime American Idol contestants, Jimmy Kimmel wondered the same thing.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night — in celebration of the season finale of American Idol earlier in the evening — the late-night talk show host rented out a studio for several noteworthy former Idolcontestants to record a “We Are the World”-type song called “Where Are We Now.”

In the song, Hung informed us that, “I speak to corporations inspirationally / And, ladies, now I’m single, so Snapchat me.” Meanwhile, Sanjaya revealed, “I work at a bar mixing signature cocktails / I also do construction on the side.”

Also appearing was Kevin “Chicken Little” Covais, who sang, “I’m Chicken Little, I had a part in Transformers 4 / I’m also a notary public right here in L.A.”

Among others, the song also featured former Idol champions Ruben Studdard and Taylor Hicks, who wondered what they were doing there among a number of American Idol rejects.

