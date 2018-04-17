Former New York Jets Nick Mangold announces retirement, will sign one-day contract with team

Allen Kee/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Nick Mangold wore one uniform during his eleven-year NFL career. He took a year off after the New York Jets released him following the 2016 season, and now, he will retire a Jet.

Mangold announced his retirement on Twitter Tuesday morning, saying he will sign a one-day deal with the team on April 24.

Mangold, 34, had a decorated run as a Jet and was often regarded as one of the NFL’s top centers during his playing days. He made the Pro Bowl seven times and was named a first-team All Pro twice.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Mangold said:

“Everything that happened from pee-wee football to high school football to having the good fortune to play at The Ohio State University molded me for my opportunity to play for the New York Jets… In my 11 years as a Jet, there were plenty of ups and downs but, through it all, I wanted to be the Steady Eddie… My biggest regret is not bringing the Lombardi Trophy to New York but, as I retire, I will continue my efforts to bring the Trophy home in a different capacity. I have no idea what that capacity is but I’m sure I will figure something out in the future.”

Drafted in the first round in 2006, Mangold played in 164 games, missing the last eight of his final season in 2016 due to injury.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.