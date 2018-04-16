“Full House” star John Stamos welcomes first child, Billy, named after his late father

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Full House star John Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, have welcomed their first child together, a son named Billy after Stamos’ late father.

The 54-year-old Stamos posted a pic of him and his new baby boy on Instagram early Monday, with the caption, “From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son.”

He continued, “Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed.”

The “uncle” part of his post was obviously a joke about his time as Uncle Jesse on his hit show Full House.

Stamos and McHugh tied the knot in February. “From now on, the best part of me will always be you.” #HappyValentinesDay,” Stamos wrote then, next to a pic of the duo wearing shoes with ‘Mr. Stamos’ and ‘Mrs. Stamos” printed on them.

Stamos first announced he was going to be a father this past December, telling People magazine, “I will be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time.” That came after the duo announced their engagement in October via Instagram.

“I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after,” the actor posted then.

