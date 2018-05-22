Gas prices up 5 cents this week, 52 cents from 2017

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Leading up to Memorial Day weekend, gas prices nationwide are up 5 cents from last week and are 52 cents higher than a year ago.

Regular gasoline in the U.S. on May 21 cost an average of 2.923 cents per gallon, compared with 2.873 cents per gallon on May 14, according to the Energy Information Administration.

At a service station in Manhattan, on 11th Avenue and 51st Street, the price for regular gas was about $5 on Monday, according to ABC New York station WABC.

Average per-gallon prices in New York City this week for regular fuel are about $3, and throughout California they’re $3.618, according to the EIA.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.