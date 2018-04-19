Girl, 6, captured on video scoring puck from NHL player after 2 tries

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — The moment has been viewed and shared by millions online: NHL player Brett Connolly trying desperately to get a puck behind the glass to 6-year-old Keelan Moxley.

On Sunday, Keelan and her family were rink-side as the Washington Capitals prepared to face the Columbus Blue Jackets for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Twice, Connolly, a forward for the Washington Capitals, attempted to connect with Keelan. And, both times, the puck was caught by a man and delivered to a different child.

But on his third try, Connolly hit the glass, signaling to Keelan that this puck was going to be hers.

This time, she scored!

“I felt so happy. I felt, I felt amazing,” she told ABC News today. “I was just so happy.”

Her family said today that despite what others had said on social media, the people around Keelan at the time were not her family. Keelan’s parents were actually a few rows behind her.

Despite the confusion and momentary disappointment that day, Keelan told ABC that she was super proud of her new prized possession. She’s already taken her puck to show-and-tell at school. She also said that she bore no hard feelings for the children who’d received pucks before her.

“I felt happy for the boys because the boys were, like, happy,” she said.

This weekend, Keelan will have even more to be happy about. The family will be heading back to the rink and this time the Capitals owner says he will give her and her family his front-row seats.

