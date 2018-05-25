Gulf Coast may see big weekend storm as severe weather again threatens Midwest

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The National Hurricane Center has said there’s a 90 percent chance a tropical or subtropical depression or storm develops in the Gulf Coast over the weekend.

Flood watches already have been issued from Alabama to Georgia.

The system, near the Yucatan Peninsula this morning, could begin developing in the Southern Gulf on Saturday. If it becomes a storm, it will be named Alberto. A storm of this type is not unusual for this time period and region.

That system on Sunday and Monday likely will continue moving north and dumping heavy rains along the Gulf Coast. Gusty winds, rip currents and large waves also are expected into Memorial Day.

Areas along the coast can expect 3-6 inches of rain, with even more expected in the coastal Carolinas and southern Florida. Southern Alabama and Mississippi and the western Florida panhandle could see as much as 1 foot. Flooding in those areas is expected.

Severe storms on Thursday raged from Minnesota to Georgia, creating flooding and damaging trees and homes.

Similar conditions are expected for the Midwest and Plains again today. From Wisconsin to Minnesota to Iowa, and into Kansas and Oklahoma and Texas, the biggest threats will be strong winds and hail. Isolated tornadoes are possible.

