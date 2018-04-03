Howard University students demand answers amid financial aid scandal

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — Howard University students are protesting at the school’s administration building after revelations that six financial employees were fired for allegedly misusing institutionally-issued financial aid funds.

Students are slated to resume negotiations with university administrators on Tuesday. The historically black university’s student protesters made nine demands.

On Sunday, the university’s administration board agreed to extend the deadline for the $200 housing deposit for students until May 1.

HU Resist, the group leading protests, are also demanding the resignation of the school’s president, Wayne Frederick along with the board of trustees. Along with resignations, they are asking the university to freeze tuition costs and publicly list administrators’ salaries.

The university issued a statement Monday expressing full support of its president and trustees.

“The Council of Deans is confident that the plans, strategies, programs and activities of the University Board of Trustees and President Wayne A.I. Frederick are yielding positive results and are on a positive trajectory for a strong and positive future for our beloved institution,” the statement read.

After news initially broke, Frederick released a statement confirming university grants, which were not federally-funded, were given to some employees who had also received both tuition remissions – or reductions.

The combined financial aid packaged exceeded the cost of attendance. The employees allegedly pocketed the excess money.

The university’s students barricaded administration building doors Friday morning — only granting those with student ID’s access. They also assembled in the Board of Trustee’s office Friday afternoon and have occupied the building since.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.