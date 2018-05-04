Iowa governor to sign 'heartbeat' abortion bill into law

Scott Olson/Getty Images(DES MOINES, Iowa) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Friday she is going to sign a bill banning abortion in the state after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

A heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Some women may not even know they are pregnant before being prohibited from undergoing an abortion.

Cases of rape and incest are not excluded from the abortion law, one of the most restrictive in the country. The only exception is when the mother’s life is threatened.

The Iowa state legislature passed the measure earlier this week.

Reynolds’ office issued a statement after the bill passed, saying the Republican lawmaker “is 100 percent pro-life and will never stop fighting for the unborn.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

