Lucasfilm(NEW YORK) — May the Fourth be with you! Today is Star Wars Day, the official holiday celebrating all things in George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away.

For fun, Amazon crunched some Star Wars-related datapoints, giving an idea of the scope of the fandom of the fantasy film series.

For example:

One Amazon Prime household streamed 2,000 hours’ worth of Star Wars-related material, according to a press release.

One Prime household streamed The Empire Strikes Back 446 times!

The most popular month for streaming Star Wars was December; the most popular day for streaming Star Wars last year was December 16, 2017 — the day after the theatrical release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Speaking of, the number of customers streaming Star Wars on December 16, 2017 was 500% higher than the average daily number of Star Wars streaming customers.

1977’s original, Star Wars: A New Hope is the most repeatedly streamed film of the nine Star Wars films.

If you’re feeling Sithy, ask you can also tell Alexa to “come to the Dark Side,” or inform the chatty assistant, “Alexa: I’m your father.”

Star Wars is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

