ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — BET has tapped Academy Award winning actor Jamie Foxx to host the 2018 BET Awards.

The network announced on Tuesday that Foxx has signed on to host the annual event, which will take place in Los Angeles June 24. This will be Foxx’s second time hosting the music event — his first time was in 2009.

As previously noted, DJ Khaled tops the list of nominees this year with six nominations, including Video of the Year and two for Best Collaboration, with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, for “Wild Thoughts,” and with Jay-Z, Future and Beyoncé for “Top Off.”

Kendrick Lamar follows with five nominations, while Migos and SZA have four each.

The 2018 BET Awards air live Sunday, June 24 at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

