Joe Kelly, Tyler Austin among 8 disciplined for roles in Yankees-Red Sox brawl

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images(BOSTON) — Boston Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly was suspended six games and New York Yankees designated hitter Tyler Austin was suspended five games by Major League Baseball for their roles in the bench clearing brawl Wednesday night.

The fight broke out in the top of the seventh inning of the rivals’ game at Fenway Park Wednesday night. After Austin was hit by a pitch from Kelly he rushed the mound and both players began throwing punches. The benches cleared and the melee spilled across the field.

Six other players and coaches were punished for their roles in the brawl, including Red Sox manager, Alex Cora, Yankees third-base coach Phil Nevins, pitcher CC Sabathia of the Yankees and shortstop Xander Bogaerts, infielder Marco Hernandez and second baseman Dustin Pedroia of the Red Sox. Sabathia, Bogaerts, Pedroia and Hernandez received fines for entering the field during the brawl while being on the disabled list.

