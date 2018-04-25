Kanye West and Donald Trump bond on Twitter

Drew Angerer/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Kanye West’s latest tweets about President Donald Trump have attracted a lot of attention online, including from the president himself.

On Wednesday, the rapper took to social media to sound off on a variety of topics, including his career, importance of free thought and love, and his respect for Trump.

After West called Trump “my brother,” the president responded by retweeting the message and thanking the rapper for his words.

“Very cool!” he added.

West, 40, famously said on stage in November 2016 that had he voted in the presidential election, he would have voted for Trump. That December, West and Trump met at Trump Tower in New York City, after which the then president-elect told reporters that they’d been friends “for a long time.” Though Trump said that they discussed “life,” West maintained that the meeting was about “multicultural issues.”

“These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums [sic], and violence in Chicago,” he tweeted. “I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future president if we truly want change.”

In his more recent tweetstorm, West also expressed appreciation for Hillary Clinton and individuality, in general. He also pointed out, at the behest of his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, that he does not agree with Trump on everything, noting: “I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.”

Kardashian West, 37, is standing by West. In a series of tweets, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star slammed reports that the rapper’s mental health is waning and noted that he “will never run in the race of popular opinion.”

“Now when he spoke out about Trump… Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions, even if really different from mine. He never said he agrees with his politics,” she wrote. “In a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time.”

This is not the first time in recent history that West has stirred the pot with his social media activity. On Saturday, he tweeted his support for conservative commentator Candace Owens, outraging some of his followers. According to the rapper, it may be part of a bigger project. He recently wrote that he’s writing a book via Twitter in real time.

“No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write,” he declared.

