Karrueche Tran dishes on how she met her new beau, former NFL player Victor Cruz

Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Karrueche Tran is focused on living her best life.

With the recent release of her headlining feature in the Zoe Saldana-produced comedy The Honor List, and her upcoming return as Virginia on season two of Claws, Tran has transformed herself from Internet personality to full-fledged actress.

With a seemingly bright future ahead of her, Tran has also gained a new relationship — with her now boyfriend, former NFL player Victor Cruz — which she is excited to talk about.

“I mean we’ve known each other for a while, but he was in a relationship before — which I totally respected,” Tran tells ABC Radio, dishing on how the two first met. “And that up until recently, you know, he was single and I was like, ‘Are you sure, you’re single…? I had to, you know, confirm all that.”

The two, who were first spotted in December 2017 simply holding hands while walking in L.A., have upgraded their public displays of affection to now kissing and hanging out on vacation together.

According to Tran, their relationship has been both “real” and authentic.

“And then so we just started like hanging out, and getting to know each other,” she says. “And it’s just very, like, genuine and real. We have a good time together, we have fun. And that’s all that matters.”



The Honor List, which also stars Meghan Rienks, Sasha Pieterse and Arden Cho, is now available on digital, Blu-ray, DVD and on demand. Tran’s comedy Claws returns Sunday, June 10 at 9 p.m. on TNT.

