Kennedy Center strips Bill Cosby of two prestigious honors

Kennedy Center (WASHINGTON D.C.) — The Kennedy Center has joined the growing number of institutions rescinding Bill Cosby of titles and awards.

The Kennedy Center’s Board of Trustees decided Monday to strip Cosby of his Kennedy Center Honor and his Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

“The Honors and Mark Twain Prize are given to artists who, through their lifetime of work, have left an indelible impact on American culture,” The Kennedy Center said in a statement. “As a result of Mr. Cosby’s recent criminal conviction, the Board concluded that his actions have overshadowed the very career accomplishments these distinctions from the Kennedy Center intend to recognize.”

Cosby was found guilty on three charges of aggravated assault in April against Andrea Constand. Numerous other women have come forward alleging a similar story of sexual assault.

The disgraced comedian received a Kennedy Center Honor in 1998 for lifetime achievement in the performing arts, and he earned the 12th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 1999.

Along with The Kennedy Center, Yale and Temple University also rescinded the honorary degrees they gave Cosby. His name was also removed from the TV Academy’s Hall of Fame and he was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.