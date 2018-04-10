Kim Jong Un talks inter-Korean summit, meeting with Trump for 1st time: State media

ABC News(SEOUL, South Korea) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un mentioned the upcoming inter-Korean summit as well as a planned talk with President Donald Trump during a political meeting on Monday.

Kim led a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea’s political bureau and discussed circumstances surrounding the Korean Peninsula as well as the inter-Korean summit, according to North’s state media Korea Central News Agency (KCNA).

It is the first time North Korea’s media brought up summit talks with South Korea or the United States and publicly reported the exact date of inter-Korean summit.

“The supreme leader mentioned the North-South summit and dialogue set on 27th of this month and proposed tactical problems for the party to analyze and assess in-depth the orientation on improving inter-Korean relationship and prospects of U.S.-DPRK dialogue,” KCNA reported.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.