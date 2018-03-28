'Last call': Fallen FBI agent honored in heartbreaking law enforcement ritual

FBI Kansas City(KANSAS CITY, Mo)– The Missouri Highway Patrol dispatcher called out to FBI Agent Melissa Morrow — badge number 1108 — four times on her radio Tuesday. But the dispatcher knew there would be no answer.

“Troop A to FBI 1108,” the dispatcher said — once, twice, four times.

Four times, there was no response from Morrow. It was part of what the FBI describes as a ritual for law enforcement officers who die in the line of duty.

“This is the last call for FBI Special Agent Melissa S. Morrow,” the dispatcher said, as Morrow was laid to rest Tuesday outside Kansas City, Missouri. “FBI 1108 has ended her tour.”

Morrow, 48, died last week of brain cancer, which she developed from her work at the Pentagon following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, according to the FBI.

She most recently worked out of the FBI’s Kansas City field office. But she was based in the agency’s Washington Field Office before then.

Her death is classified as a line-of-duty death because of her exposure to contaminants from the wreckage at the Pentagon and from a fire at a warehouse holding evidence from the attacks, according to The Kansas City Star.

In all, Morrow spent 10 weeks sifting through evidence related to the terrorist attack, the newspaper reported.

“Special Agent Morrow was taken from us on March 22, 2018,” the dispatcher said over the radio on Tuesday. “Melissa selflessly served the citizens of the United States for nearly 25 years. Melissa is a true hero.”

In the first four months of this year so far, at least 32 law enforcement officers have died, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

