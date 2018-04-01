Legendary television producer Steven Bochco dies at 74

Vera Anderson/WireImage(Los Angeles) — After a lengthy battle with leukemia, legendary television writer-producer Steven Bochco passed away Sunday at the age of 74.

A spokesperson issued the following statement to ABC News: “On behalf of the Bochco family, we write to let you know that Steven passed away on Sunday morning, April 1st 2018 at 10:20 am. Steven fought cancer with strength, courage, grace and his unsurpassed sense of humor. He died peacefully in his sleep with is family close by. Details regarding memorial service will be forthcoming. In the meantime, the family asks for privacy during this time.”

Bochco created such iconic series as Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law and NYPD Blue. Those three shows alone helped him earn 10 Emmy awards from 1981 through 1995.

He also found success in comedy when he and David E. Kelly created Doogie Howser M.D., starring Neil Patrick Harris as a teen doctor.

Along with his aforementioned hit shows, Bochco did have a handful of failed series, including Bay City Blues, Public Morals and Cop Rock.

Bochco also created Murder One, which ran on ABC for two seasons from 1995 to 1997. While not among his greatest successes, the show was noteworthy in that it followed a singular crime case throughout an entire season.

During his battle with leukemia, Bochco received a stem cell transplant from 23-year-old donor Jon Kayne in 2014. He would later meet the young man, crediting him with extending his life.

The writer-producer is survived by his three children — sons Jesse and Sean and daughter Melissa — and his third wife, Dayna Kalins, whom he married in 2000.

