“Logan” writer-director James Mangold working on Boba Fett “Star Wars” movie

Boba Fett takes aim at NY Comic Con/Photo: Alberto Vasari(LOS ANGELES) — Ahead of what’s supposed to be a successful opening weekend for Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lucasfilm is reportedly working on another stand-alone Star Wars film that follows bounty hunter Boba Fett.

James Mangold — who directed the Wolverine movie Logan and was nominated for a best adapted screenplay Oscar for it — is set to write and direct the Boba Fett film, The Hollywood Reporter notes.

Boba Fett is a bounty hunter who was introduced on the big screen in the 1980 film Empire Strikes Back and reappeared in 1983’s Return of the Jedi — however, he first appeared in animated form in the much-maligned Star Wars Holiday Special in 1978.

The character grew to cult status despite having very little screen time. His battle-damaged armor, jet pack, and the fact that he was skilled enough to capture the galaxy’s coolest smuggler, Han Solo, quickly struck a chord with audiences.

According to Star Wars lore, the pair tangled more than a few times before Solo’s capture, and that, coupled with the fact that Solo standalone star Aaron Ehrenreich has been signed on to multiple movies raises the possibility that his young Han Solo could appear in a Boba Fett film.

The movie will follow stand-alone films Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story, which follows Han Solo and officially opens in theaters today.

Han Solo and Boba Fett aren’t the only characters to take center stage, though. Lucasfilm previously announced it will be developing a slew of films that each focus on a specific character from the Star Wars galaxy. A movie centered on Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi is already in development, with Stephen Daldry in talks to direct. Ewan McGregor, who portrayed the Jedi in the Star Wars prequels, has said he’d be

“happy” to return if asked.

