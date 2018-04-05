Man charged with domestic violence for allegedly attacking woman with pizza, police say

Trumbull County Sherrif’s Department(MASURY, Ohio) — A man in Ohio has been charged with domestic violence after allegedly attacking a woman with pizza, according to police.

Kenneth Evans, 24, was arrested just before midnight Tuesday after police were called to a home in Masury — southeast of Cleveland — in reference to domestic violence, according to the police report filed by the Brookfield Township Police Department.

When officers arrived at the home they observed tires in the street and could hear yelling from inside the residence, the report says. They could also see the alleged victim looking out from an upstairs window.

No one answered when one of the officers knocked on the door, but they could “still hear yelling.”

One of the officers then attempted to open the door, but Evans allegedly slammed it shut, police said. He then announced that he was a police officer and “pushed the door open.”

Once inside, the officers saw Evans, who was “obviously intoxicated,” the report states.

Although he was “screaming and belligerent,” he “immediately complied” with the officers’ commands after one pointed a stun gun at him and ordered him to sit down on the floor.

However, “Evans was still screaming,” according to the report.

The alleged victim told the responding officers that the incident began inside the car as she was driving him home, the report states. She said Evans was screaming at her and repeatedly pushed her head while she was driving.

At one point, Evans hit the woman in the face with pizza, the woman told police. Later, he punched the dashboard repeatedly and kicked the door when exiting the car.

Police said the woman suffered an “apparent minor injury.”

Later, he tried to fight the neighbor, threw tires into the roadway and smashed a mailbox, according to the report. Inside, he flipped the coach and continued screaming and throwing things.

Evans denied touching the victim, saying that the two were arguing, and he flipped the couch.

“He was highly intoxicated and his mood was rapidly shifting,” the report states. “The house was completely trashed, with the coach upside down against the wall.”

Evans was then taken into custody and “continued his belligerent behavior and mood swings” while being booked at the police department, according to the report.

Evans was released from the Trumbull County Jail on Thursday afternoon. He is charged with assault and criminal damage or endangering.

It is unclear what Evans’ relationship with the victim is.

