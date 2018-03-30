Manhunt continues for suspect who killed off-duty officer, authorities say

iStock/Thinkstock(NASHVILLE, Ky.) — An off-duty police officer in Kentucky has been killed in the line of duty, authorities said.

The officer was driving his personal vehicle when he was pulled over just after 5 p.m. by a man pretending to be a cop, the Hopkinsville Police Department said in a statement.

Shortly after, the suspect, 34-year-old James K. Decoursey, allegedly shot the officer and fled, police said.

Decoursey absconded on food and stole a white Chevrolet pickup truck with Kentucky license plate 2070GH, according to police.

The officer, identified as Phillip Meacham, was taken to Jenny Stuart Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Meacham, 38, was married and had two school-aged children. He’d been with the Hopkinsville Police Department since May of last year after 12 years at the Christian County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are currently searching for Decoursey, said to be armed and dangerous.

Gov. Matt Bevin wrote on Twitter that there is “no greater sacrifice than that of a person willing to lay down their life for another.”

The shooting occurred in Hopkinsville, a city in the western part of the state, ABC Nashville affiliate WKRN reported.

