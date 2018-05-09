Massive pollen cloud released from tree caught on video

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Video of an impressive cloud of pollen dust in New Jersey is sure to spark fear among allergy sufferers everywhere.

Eric Henderson of Cumberland County shot video of the massive pollen release after he drove up to the tree with a heavy machine and tapped it a couple of times, releasing a massive storm of bright green pollen into the air.

The video was posted to Facebook by Henderson’s wife, Jennifer Henderson, where it’s been shared more than 100,000 times.

“When my husband said the pollen’s bad, I probably should’ve taken his word for it. Crazy!” she captioned the video.

Pollen is one of the most common triggers of seasonal allergies, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. As the seasons change between spring, summer and fall, plant reproduction causes the pollen grains to be released into the air. Pollens that are known to cause allergic reactions include some varieties of trees, grasses and weeds.

Those who suffer from pollen allergies, often called “hay fever” are encouraged to limit outdoor activities, keep windows closed, shampoo hair daily and clean air conditioner filters, bedding and clothes often, the AAFA said.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.