McCain memoir to reveal his 'no-holds-barred opinions' on Trump, publisher says

Drew Angerer/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Republican Sen. John McCain is coming out with a new memoir this May that promises to reveal his “no-holds-barred opinions” on President Donald Trump, his administration, and the “divisive 2016 election.”

The frequent Trump critic is battling brain cancer in Arizona, but McCain has not shied away from pummeling the president on various foreign policy blunders since his diagnoses.

“Candid, pragmatic, and always fascinating, John McCain holds nothing back in his latest memoir,” his publisher, Simon and Schuster, announced on Monday.

“In his forty years in politics McCain has never been afraid to buck trends or ruffle a few feathers. His words are more important today than ever,” the publishing company said.

McCain’s memoir, “The Restless Wave,” is expected to be released May 22.

In recent days and weeks, McCain has made no secret that despite his absence on Capitol Hill, he is keeping a close watch on the administration.

Last week, McCain admonished Trump for offering his congratulations to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on his “electoral victory.”

“An American president does not lead the Free World by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections. And by doing so with Vladimir Putin, President Trump insulted every Russian citizen who was denied the right to vote in a free and fair election to determine their country’s future, including the countless Russian patriots who have risked so much to protest and resist Putin’s regime,” McCain said in a fiery statement.

Earlier this year, McCain slammed Trump for his political hits on the Department of Justice and the FBI. Trump accused the beleaguered agencies of bias against Republicans and maligned the top leaders he himself appointed.

“Our nation’s elected officials, including the president, must stop looking at this investigation through the warped lens of politics and manufacturing partisan sideshows,” McCain said in a statement.

McCain has also hit out at the president over his attacks on the “fake news” media.

“President Trump does not seem to understand that his rhetoric and actions reverberate in the same way. He has threatened to continue his attempt to discredit the free press by bestowing “fake news awards” upon reporters and news outlets whose coverage he disagrees with,” McCain wrote in an op-ed published in the Washington Post in January.

“Whether Trump knows it or not, these efforts are being closely watched by foreign leaders who are already using his words as cover as they silence and shutter one of the key pillars of democracy,” he wrote.

And in July, McCain helped tank the Republican-led effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act – or Obamacare – much to the chagrin of his colleagues in the Senate, and Trump.

Despite McCain’s illness, Trump blasted him at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February.

“Except for one senator, who came into a room at 3 o’clock in the morning and went like that, we would have had health care too, we would have had health care too, think of that,” Trump said, imitating the thumbs-down motion McCain made during the late-night vote on the measure.

Most recently, McCain called into question the nomination of Gina Haspel to head up the Central Intelligence Agency. Last week, he wrote a letter to Haspel, the CIA current deputy director, requesting information about the nature and extent of her involvement in the CIA’s detention and interrogation program.

Trump has accused McCain, held prisoner and tortured by North Vietnam for more than five years, of not being a war hero, saying “I like people who weren’t captured.”

