Meghan Markle's dad will walk her down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry

iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle, will walk her down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel when she weds Prince Harry, Kensington Palace announced Friday.

Her mother, Doria Ragland, will accompany her by car from her overnight location to Windsor Castle on the day of the wedding, the Palace also announced.

Thomas Markle will travel from his home in Mexico to the United Kingdom the week of the May 19 wedding. It will be the first time Harry, 33, will meet his future father-in-law.

Ragland, a Los Angeles-based yoga instructor and social worker, will also travel to the U.K. the week before the wedding, according to Kensington Palace.

It will be an opportunity for Ragland and Thomas Markle to meet Harry’s relatives for the first time, including Queen Elizabeth, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Princess Kate.

