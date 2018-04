iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The NCAA national championship game is set as Michigan will take on Villanova.

Villanova beat Kansas 95-79 on Saturday night and Michigan put an end to Loyola Chicago’s Cinderella story with a 69-57 win.

Michgian hasn’t won a NCAA title since 1989; Villanova’s came only two years ago in 2016.

They meet Monday, April 2. The title game will tip off at 9:20 p.m. ET.

