Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to hold press conference

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Robin Hood Foundation(ST. LOUIS, Mo.) — The office of embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced that he is holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Politicians and lawmakers in the state began calling for Greitens, 44, to resign last month amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

A special investigative committee in the house has already released two ruinous reports against Greitens. The first details accusations made by a woman with whom he was having an affair. She said he threatened and mistreated her. The second report focuses on allegations that Greitens wrongfully obtained a charity donor list to fundraise for political purposes.

Greitens admitted to having the affair with the woman, his former hairdresser, in 2015 before becoming governor, but maintained he did not commit any crimes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

